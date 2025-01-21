Connected Movement Partners with Orlando Valkyries

January 21, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries are thrilled to announce Connected Movement as their official Massage Therapist and Chiropractic partner. This partnership represents a significant step forward for the team and emphasizes Connected Movement's dedication to enhancing health and providing exceptional recovery services throughout Central Florida.

Connected Movement, a premier source for sports injury rehabilitation, offers a unique clinical experience that guides individuals toward relief and enables an active and enjoyable lifestyle.

"We are thrilled to welcome Connected Movement as an official partner of the Orlando Valkyries. Their expertise in sports chiropractic and massage therapy aligns perfectly with our commitment to peak performance and athlete wellness. Connected Movement's dedication to helping athletes stay strong and recover quickly will be a tremendous asset to our team as we compete at the highest level." - Erik Nilsen, Team President, Orlando Valkyries.

Through their unique process and detailed approach, Connected Movement focuses on a simple and clear rehabilitation plan that is easy to obtain and saves time, designing a step-by-step guide that not only fits the patient's specific lifestyle, but improves it overall.

"Connected Movement is honored to partner with the Orlando Valkyries in their chase for the championship," said Dr. Andrew Teran, Medical Director of Connected Movement. "Our shared dedication to peak performance and holistic wellness helps these elite athletes stay in top competitive shape. By providing personalized care and innovative recovery solutions, we ensure they can push their limits while safeguarding their health and longevity. At Connected Movement, we believe that movement is medicine, and this partnership is a testament to the power of proactive care in achieving greatness."

