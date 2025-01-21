Rise 'Game Changers' Empowerment Event Postponed Due to Weather Concerns

January 21, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Due to potential inclement weather and school closures, the Grand Rapids Rise's empowerment event, "Game Changers," originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Van Andel Arena, has been postponed. Efforts are underway to reschedule for later this season.

The event, sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union and supported by the Women's Advisory Council for the Rise, is designed to inspire and empower young female students. Open to middle school girls in grades 6-8, "Game Changers" will feature Rise head coach Cathy George and the entire team leading discussions on critical topics like social media and mental health, overcoming perfectionism, building self-confidence, embracing individuality, and learning to grow from failure.

Updates on the new date and registration details will be provided when available, with plans to bring this impactful event to the community in the near future.

