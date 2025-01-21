Vegas Thrill's Alisha Childress Earns Player of the Week Awards

January 21, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Vegas Thrill News Release







After a pair of 50+ assist matches, Vegas Thrill setter Alisha Glass Childress has been named the Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports.

Glass Childress and the Thrill won a pair of thrilling 3-2 matches with Omaha and Orlando last week to move into sole possession of second place in PVF. She finished the weekend with 111 assists, posting 56 on Thursday as Vegas rallied from a 0-2 deficit for a 3-2 reverse sweep of the Supernovas. She followed that performance by handing out 55 assists in another five-set victory against Orlando on Jan. 19.

Glass Childress posted an attack efficiency of .333 against Omaha and a .600 mark against Orlando with 27 digs for the week. This is her second career PVF weekly award and first this season.

Glass Childress and the Thrill will travel to Atlanta on Thursday, January 23 and Orlando on Sunday, January 26 in the third week of PVF action. The contest against the Valkyries will air on FS1.

2025 Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week Presented By Franklin Sports

Date Player

January 21 Alisha Glass Childress, S, Vegas Thrill

January 14 Leketor Member-Meneh, OH, Indy Ignite

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.