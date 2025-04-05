Omaha's 14 Blocks Too Much to Overcome as Orlando Drops to 12-9

April 5, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - On Saturday night, the Orlando Valkyries (12-9) fell to the Omaha Supernovas (15-5) in four sets in the series finale by set scores of 25-14, 17-25, 23-25, 15-25. Both teams went 2-2 against each other, including 1-1 at home and on the road.

The Valkyries got off to a scorching start, hitting .316 as a team and holding Omaha to their worst hitting efficiency in a single set this season at -.026. It was a start that the team needed after going through a rough stretch as of late. However, the Supernovas were able to adjust quickly and immediately responded, winning the second set 25-17, off of improved blocking up front and speeding up their pace of play.

As Omaha continued ramping up the intensity, Orlando did a much better job in the passing game, forcing Omaha to a .216 hitting efficiency despite recording zero blocks to Omaha's six. Orlando ultimately didn't have enough offensively, hitting .182 and .171 in sets three and four.

After the match, Shannon Scully talked about the success the team had in the first set and how that can be a building block moving forward. "When things are really good for us and things are flowing, it's a lot of fun. If we can find a way to do that more often and consistently, I definitely think we'll have a shot to win the championship."

With seven matches left in the regular season and a three-match lead for the final playoff spot, the Valkyries still control their own destiny despite the recent struggles. With a huge week coming up against Grand Rapids on Thursday and Atlanta on Saturday, Orlando not only has a chance to gain some momentum, but play their best at the right time.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.