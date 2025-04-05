Fury Register Franchise Best 16 Blocks in Ignite Win

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (6-15) defeated the Indy Ignite (12-9) in four sets (25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday night. The Fury broke a franchise record, totaling 16 blocks in this match. Indy and Columbus matched up well offensively. The Fury hit .203 with 57 kills while Ignite hit .200 with 58 kills. Columbus out-dug Indy 76-63. Kaylee Cox and Abby Walker tallied four blocks each and Raina Terry hit .714 with five kills and no errors on seven attempts when she subbed in during the fourth set.

SET ONE

Izabella Rapacz got the first kill for the Fury after Indy tallied the first two points of the match. The Fury trailed by one early with Walker getting a solo block at 4-5. The Fury tied it at 8-8 with a kill from Cox. Columbus went point for point with Indy until they were able to separate 15-12. Walker defended the net well, adding a block and an overpass kill to her stat line. Indy made multiple unforced errors and Fury were the first to 20 points. Fury won the set 25-21.

SET TWO

Indy and Columbus battled back and forth early, but a three-point run with kills from Rapacz and Megan Lush and a block by Walker set Fury ahead 7-4. The Fury gained an 11-6 lead. After allowing the Ignite to go on a three-point run, Cox scored four points in a row to take the Fury up 15-9 with three consecutive kills and a block. The Fury continued to build upon their lead, up 18-12 after a Kaley Rammelberg kill. Indy fought back at the end but the Fury closed out the set 25-20.

SET THREE

The Fury and Ignite were tied 6-6 before Ignite went on the three-point run. The Fury were able to tie it up again at 10-10 and it was a back and forth battle to 14-14. Indy began to separate from there as the Fury made defensive errors, setting them behind 17-14. Indy kept a steady lead the rest of the set and were the first to 20 points while the Fury still trailed by three. Lush and Rapacz generated kills for the Fury offense, but Columbus couldn't come up with enough points in time. Ignite won the set 25-21.

SET FOUR

The Fury scored the first point of set four and the score went back and forth till Indy gapped out at a 13-8 lead. The Fury fought to decrease Ignite's lead, but Indy's offense was finding kills in all positions. Raina Terry subbed in at 15-18 and came up with a block for the Fury. After an Indy hitting error, the Fury were within one at 17-18. The Fury challenged a block touch and won, giving Lewis the kill at 19-20. After tying the set at 20-20, Terry killed an Indy overpass, Rammelberg came up with a solo block, and Terry killed another ball to take a three-point lead. The Fury won the final set 25-23.

UP NEXT

The Columbus Fury travel to Lee's Family Forum to take on the Vegas Thrill (8-12) on Sunday, April 13 at 7 p.m. ET.

