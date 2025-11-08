FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC

Published on November 8, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit YouTube Video







Washington Spirit and Racing Louisville FC fight during regular and extra time with goals from Gift Monday and Kayla Fischer respectively. A penalty shootout declares the Spirit the winners, and they advance to the semis.

