FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC
Published on November 8, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit YouTube Video
Washington Spirit and Racing Louisville FC fight during regular and extra time with goals from Gift Monday and Kayla Fischer respectively. A penalty shootout declares the Spirit the winners, and they advance to the semis.
