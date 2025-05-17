FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. Seattle Reign

May 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video







A clutch goal from rookie Maddie Dahlien and a clean sheet from Claudia Dickey secures the Seattle Reign three points on the road.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.