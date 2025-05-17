FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. Seattle Reign
May 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
A clutch goal from rookie Maddie Dahlien and a clean sheet from Claudia Dickey secures the Seattle Reign three points on the road.
