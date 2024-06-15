FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
June 15, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video
NJ/NY Gotham FC defeated Racing Louisville FC 2-0 at Lynn Family Stadium on June 15, 2024. Gotham FC's Yazmeen Ryan and Ella Stevens found the back of the net in the victory.
