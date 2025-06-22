Sports stats

NWSL Portland Thorns FC

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Chicago Stars FC

June 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video


Rookie Pietra Tordin scores the game-winner as the Thorns stay unbeaten at home.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

Check out the Portland Thorns FC Statistics



National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 22, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central