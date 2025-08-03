FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Utah Royals FC
August 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video
A hard-fought match ends in a goal each from Utah's Mina Tanaka and Orlando's Prisca Chilufya.
Orlando Pride vs. Utah Royals highlights presented by Nationwide
Check out the Orlando Pride Statistics
