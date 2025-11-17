FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC
Published on November 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Gotham FC are heading to the NWSL Championship after a dramatic 1-0 victory over the Orlando Pride. Jaedyn Shaw delivered a stunning game-winner in added time. Ann-Katrin Berger came up big all game, topping it off with a clutch last-second save to seal the win.
