Full Game Highlights: Toronto Rock vs. Vancouver Warriors

April 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Full highlights from Vancouver's 12-10 victory over Toronto. Vancouver clinched their 1st playoff berth since 2017, while the Rock were eliminated from playoff contention.
