Full Game Highlights: Semifinals: Saskatchewan Rush vs Halifax Thunderbirds - Game 1
May 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video
Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 16-7 win over Halifax in Game 1 of the NLL Semifinals. Austin Shanks led with a sock trick. May 3, 2025.
