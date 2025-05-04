Full Game Highlights: Semifinals: Saskatchewan Rush vs Halifax Thunderbirds - Game 1

May 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 16-7 win over Halifax in Game 1 of the NLL Semifinals. Austin Shanks led with a sock trick. May 3, 2025.

