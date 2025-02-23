Full Game Highlights: Georgia Swarm vs Toronto Rock

February 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm YouTube Video







Full highlights from Georgia's 11-10 OT win over Toronto. Miles Thompson gets the game winner 6:28 into the extra frame. February 22, 2025

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.