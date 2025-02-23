Full Game Highlights: Georgia Swarm vs Toronto Rock
February 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video
Full highlights from Georgia's 11-10 OT win over Toronto. Miles Thompson gets the game winner 6:28 into the extra frame. February 22, 2025
Check out the Georgia Swarm Statistics
