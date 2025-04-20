Full Game Highlights: Albany FireWolves San Diego Seals

April 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves YouTube Video







Full highlights from San Diego's 11-10 win over Albany. San Diego fought back from a first-half deficit to secure a playoff spot. April 18, 2025

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.