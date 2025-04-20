Full Game Highlights: Albany FireWolves San Diego Seals
April 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Full highlights from San Diego's 11-10 win over Albany. San Diego fought back from a first-half deficit to secure a playoff spot. April 18, 2025
