Fulcher Saves 36 in Royals' Series Finale Victory Over Railers, 4-2

Worcester, MA - The Reading Royals (27-15-3-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Worcester Railers (24-21-3-0), 4-2, on Saturday, February 11 at the DCU Center. Multi-point games by Devon Paliani (1G, 1 A) and Charlie Gerard (2 A) led the Royals to their 13th win on the road this season (13-8-3). Kaden Fulcher earned his third win of the season with 36 saves on 38 shots faced (3-3) while Henrik Tikkanen suffered the loss in goal for Worcester with 33 saves on 37 shots faced (13-13-2-0).

Reading scored the game's opening goal for an eleventh consecutive contest to take a one-goal lead over the Railers 34 seconds into regulation. Devon Paliani carried the puck into the slot with his back to the net and snapped a shot on goal as he spun around. The shot lasered through traffic and over Tikkanen's right shoulder for Paliani's eighth goal of the season.

The Royals extended their lead to three with two more goals before the end of the first period. Evan Barratt beat Tikkanen blocker side for the forward's fifth goal as a Royal 3:31 into the period and Max Newton scored on a turnover he and Gerard forced in Worcester's zone with 5:04 remaining in the first period. Gerard earned the primary assists on both goals for his second consecutive multi-point game and 10th of the season.

Fulcher saved 23 of 24 shots on goal from Worcester's offense through the first two periods. Fulcher (13 saves) and Tikkanen (12 saves) turned aside all 25 shots put on goal by both team's offenses in the second period combined.

Worcester came out of the second intermission and scored their first goal five seconds into their fifth power play of the game. Anthony Repaci blasted a slapshot past Fulcher for his fourth goal in his last two games as well as 13th goal of the season.

Reading took their commanding lead back on the ensuing face-off that put the Royals back up with a three-goal advantage 10 seconds later. Tikkanen came out of his net to play a puck sent behind Worcester's goal line by Jacob Gaucher. Jordan Timmons poke checked the puck away from Tikkanen into the slot for Alec Butcher to handle and lift past Tikkanen's diving save attempt into the back of Worceser's net. Butcher's 10th goal of the season was the Royals' fastest goal scored after an opposing team's goal this season.

Devon Paliani fought Connor Breen 12:47 into the third period to become the first Royals player this season to earn an assist, fighting major and score a goal all in the same game (Gordie Howe hat trick). Breen was assessed a match penalty for targeting to the head on a hit to Yvan Mongo along the penalty box boards that put Reading onto a five-minute power play with 7:13 remaining in the third period.

Brent Beaudoin scored a shorthanded goal for Worcester on Reading's power play to cut Reading's lead in half with 2:53 remaining in regulation. The shorthanded goal was the third allowed by the Royals over their last four games and seventh allowed this season. Fulcher saved the one shot allowed on goal by Reading's defense in the final two minutes of the third period to capture the season series finale victory.

Reading snapped a four-game losing streak to Worcester and improved to a 4-2-2 season series record against the Railers (32-15-7 all-time). The Royals have scored the game's opening goal in 31 games this season (20-8-3) which is second behind Toledo (32) for the most number of games a team has scored the game's first goal in the league this season. The Royals improved to a 22-9-3 record against divisional opponents (.691%).

The Royals conclude their four-game road-trip in Norfolk on Wednesday, February 15 against the Admirals at 7:05 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena.

The Royals return on Saturday, February 18 for a 4:00 p.m. two-game series opener against the Newfoundland Growlers at Santander Arena. The home game features the Ant-Man + The Wasp promotional game promotional game.

