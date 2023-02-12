ECHL Transactions - February 12
February 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 12, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Brock Higgs, F
Nolan Sheeran, F
Iowa:
Trey Phillips, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Iowa:
Add Trey Phillips, D activated from Injured Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Brenden Miller, D traded to Toledo
Reading:
Delete Dominic Cormier, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Tyler Kirkup, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Savannah:
Add Michael Bullion, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Isaiah Saville, G placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Kurt Gosselin, D traded to Kalamazoo
Tulsa:
Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG
