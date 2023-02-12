ECHL Transactions - February 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 12, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Brock Higgs, F

Nolan Sheeran, F

Iowa:

Trey Phillips, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Iowa:

Add Trey Phillips, D activated from Injured Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Brenden Miller, D traded to Toledo

Reading:

Delete Dominic Cormier, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Tyler Kirkup, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Savannah:

Add Michael Bullion, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Isaiah Saville, G placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D traded to Kalamazoo

Tulsa:

Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG

