Cody Sylvester Scores 20th of Season as Gladiators Lose to Cincinnati

February 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (24-17-5-1) received goals from five different skaters, but it was not enough as the team fell 6-5 to the Cincinnati Cyclones (27-12-5-2) Sunday afternoon at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

First Star: Zach Berzolla (CIN) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Second Star: Sanghoon Shin (ATL) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Third Star: Kohen Olischefski (CIN) - 1 goal, 1 assist

The Cincinnati Cyclones struck first in the contest as they opened the scoring just over five minutes into the game (13:08).

Atlanta wasted no time finding an equalizer as Gabe Guertler drew Atlanta even just 16 seconds after the Cyclones goal (12:52). Guertler wired a puck on net, watching it sail past Cyclones goaltender Beck Warm for his 15th goal of the season.

The Gladiators extended their lead with just under two minutes remaining in the first period (1:55). Tim Davison jumped on a Cyclones giveaway and blasted it into the Cincinnati net for his seventh tally of the year.

Cincinnati tied the game 2-2 midway through the second period (11:55).

The Cyclones grabbed the lead late in the second period as they pulled ahead by a score of 3-2 (2:54).

The Gladiators wasted no time in tying the game as Cincinnati's lead lasted just 11 seconds (2:43). Noah Laaouan sent a hard shot flying into the Cyclones net, picking up his sixth goal of the season while making the score 3-3.

Cincinnati scored early in the third period to pull ahead 4-3 (17:39).

Atlanta tied the game at four while on the powerplay (15:48). Cody Sylvester received a pass from Derek Topatigh and sent it into the Cyclones net for his 20th goal of the year.

The Cyclones jumped out to a 5-4 lead just seconds later marking their fourth lead of the night (15:27).

With three minutes remaining in the game Atlanta pulled goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos to try and tie the game with the extra attacker.

Cincinnati sent the puck into the empty net to make it 6-4 (1:18).

Once again Atlanta pulled Sakellaropoulos and it paid off as Sanghoon Shin made it 6-5 (00:58). Shin sent it on net from close quarters and it went into the Cyclones net for his 12th tally of the year.

That would be as close as Atlanta would get as the game ended 6-5.

Beck Warm made 34 saves in the victory for Cincinnati, meanwhile Alex Sakellaropoulos turned aside 28 shots for the Gladiators.

