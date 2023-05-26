Fuel Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced on Thursday, May 25 their full 72-game schedule for the 2023-24 campaign, which is the franchise's 10th anniversary season.

The Fuel will open their tenth season at home on Friday, Oct. 20 against their I-69 rival, the Fort Wayne Komets.

The regular season will close on Saturday, April 13, 2024 after their final regular season game hosting the Kalamazoo Wings. Indy will play 36 home games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum and visit opponents in eight cities during their 36 games on the road.

The Fuel will play 18 of their first 35 games on the road. That includes back to back weekends away in January where they visit Norfolk for a three game series and Wheeling and Toledo the following weekend. That stretch is broken up by just one weekday home game against Toledo.

Following the All-Star break, the Fuel will play 19 games at home including two 3-in-3 weekends where they host the Atlanta Gladiators for a three game set and then a trio of division rivals Cincinnati, Toledo and Kalamazoo at the end of March.

Fifty-eight of Indy's 72 games will be played against familiar Central Division rivals. The Fuel will play 12 games versus the Fort Wayne Komets (five home), 14 versus the Kalamazoo Wings (six home), 7 against the Cincinnati Cyclones (three home), 11 against the Wheeling Nailers (six home), six versus the Iowa Heartlanders (three home), and eight versus the Toledo Walleye (five home).

In addition to their heavy Central schedule, the Fuel will play 14 games against six opponents from the remaining divisions. That includes road games against the Norfolk Admirals (3) and the Newfoundland Growlers (3), and home games versus the Jacksonville IceMen (1), the Atlanta Gladiators (3), the Wichita Thunder (2) and the Tulsa Oilers (2).

In keeping with previous seasons, the Fuel will be busiest on the weekends with 61 of 72 games falling on Friday, Saturday or Sunday and only 11 games falling on weekdays. Indy will play three games in three days on 11 different occasions, with three of those 3-game stretches on home ice.

All home games Monday through Saturday are slated for a 7 p.m. EST puck drop, while Sunday games will start at 4 p.m. The only exceptions are a 5 p.m. game on Sunday, March 24, and a 10:30 a.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

