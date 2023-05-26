Wade Murphy Scores Twice in Steelheads' 4-3 Victory Friday Night

TOLEDO, OH - The Idaho Steelheads defeated the Toledo Walleye by a final score of 4-3 in front of a crowd of 8,300 fans at the Huntington Center to grab a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals. Game Five is Saturday night in Toledo for a 5:15 p.m. (MT) puck drop.

Wade Murphy (2-1-3) notched his third multi-goal game of the playoffs and his fifth overall multi-point game while A.J. White (0-2-2) picked up his second multi-point game. Adam Scheel made 27 saves in net while Ty Pelton-Byce and Jade Miller each found the back of the net.

Toledo found the back of the net first for the second straight game as Brandon Hawkins (8th) scored for his second consecutive game at 12:33 of the first period. Wade Murphy (11th) scored a power-play goal with 1:42 left in the frame to tie the score at 1-1. From the top of the blueline Dawson Barteaux slid the puck to Jordan Kawaguchi at the top of the left circle. Kawaguchi then fed Murphy below the left circle. From below the left circle Murphy fired a shot off the far post a couple feet of the ground.

Idaho took their first lead of the game at 8:59 of the second period as Jade Miller (3rd) scored on a rebound goal out in front with Zane Franklin and A.J. White collecting assists. 2:57 later Ty Pelton-Byce (8th) scored for his second straight game making it 3-1 collecting a rebound in the left circle after an initial shot from Murphy. Gordie Green (8th) pulled the Walleye back within one just 1:17 later sliding a back hand shot past Adam Scheel driving the top of the crease.

31 seconds into the third period A.J. White forced a turnover at the center circle and sprung Wade Murphy (12th) in on a breakaway. Murphy split through both defenders and beat John Lethemon near side increasing the lead to 4-2. Gordie Green (9th) grabbed his second of the game at 9:18 of the third period but Adam Scheel turned aside 13 of the 14 shots he faced in the final 20 minutes of play to secure the 4-3 win.

Adam Scheel made 27 saves on 30 shots while John Lethemon made 27 saves on 31 shots.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Wade Murphy (IDH)

2) Gordie Green (TOL)

3) Ty Pelton-Byce (IDH)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-2 on the power-play while Toledo was 1-for-4.

- Idaho outshot Toledo 31-30.

- Zach Walker (DNP), Casey Johnson (INJ), Colton Kehler (INJ), and Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP) did not play for Idaho.

- Idaho has scored a power-play goal in eight straight games (14-for-39, 35.9%).

- Jade Miller has points in six straight games (2-4-6).

- Wade Murphy leads the playoffs with 12 goals and is tied for first with 18 points.

