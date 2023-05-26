ECHL Transactions - May 26

May 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 26, 2023:

Idaho:

Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve

Delete Casey Johnson, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.