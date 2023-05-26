ECHL Transactions - May 26
May 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 26, 2023:
Idaho:
Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve
Delete Casey Johnson, D placed on reserve
