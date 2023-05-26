Walleye Fall Short of Third Period Comeback in Game Four

TOLEDO, OH - The Walleye faced a tough challenge in tonight's third period after falling behind by two goals early on. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to stage another comeback, resulting in a 4-3 loss to the Steelheads.

What Happened:

After a thrilling comeback victory on Wednesday night at the Huntington Center, the Walleye headed into game four looking to tie the series at two games apiece. After outshooting Toledo in the opening half of the first period, Idaho's Wade Murphy picked up a tripping penalty at the 11:36 mark to send the Walleye on a power play. Just under a minute later, Brandon Hawkins went top shelf from the right circle to give Toledo the 1-0 lead. Seth Barton and Trenton Bliss notched the assists on the power play goal. At the 17-minute mark, Riley McCourt picked up the first Toledo penalty for interference. Idaho forward Wade Murphy found the back of the Walleye net 1:18 later to conclude the opening period in a 1-1 tie.

Just under six minutes into the middle frame, Toledo's Gordi Myer headed to the box with a hooking minor. The Walleye held off the Steelheads for the next two minutes, but Jade Miller gave Idaho their first lead of the game at the 8:59 mark. Wade Murphy picked up his second tripping penalty less than a minute later, but the Steelheads came away with the penalty kill. Late in the 11th minute, Ty Pelton-Byce deflected the puck past Toledo netminder John Lethemon to extend Idaho's lead to two. Less than two minutes later, the Walleye responded with a backhanded goal from Gordie Green. Trenton Bliss and Seth Barton were the assisters on the equal strength goal. Halfway through the 14th minute, Brett McKenzie and Justin Ducharme received matching roughing minors to make it 4-on-4 for the next two minutes, but the score remained 3-2 in favor of the Steelheads after 40 minutes.

Just 31 seconds into the third period, Wade Murphy scored the Steelheads' fourth goal of the game. Toledo had a power play opportunity come in the fifth minute, but Idaho managed to maintain their lead. Just as he did in the period before, Gordie Green added another Walleye goal at 9:18 to cut Idaho's lead back down to one. Another Toledo power play came at the 10:53 mark following a holding penalty against Idaho's Jack Becker. Unable to find the Idaho net once more, the Walleye fell to the Steelheads, giving them a 3-1 series lead heading into game five.

Speed Stats:

Tonight's standing-room crowd of 8,300 extended Toledo's sellout streak to 21 games.

Gordie Green extended his postseason points lead to 18 (9G, 9A) with two goals tonight. Brandon Hawkins, adding a goal and an assist, trails right behind at 17 points (8G, 9A).

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1) IDH - W. Murphy (2G, 1A)

2) TOL - G. Green (2G)

3) IDH - T. Pelton-Byce (1G)

Up Next:

The Walleye will host the Steelheads for the final time in the series in game five tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

