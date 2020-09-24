Frontier League Designated as Partner League of MLB

FLORENCE, Ky - Major League Baseball (MLB) announced today that it has named the Frontier League a Partner League of MLB. A steadfast contributor to affiliated minor league baseball (MiLB), the Florence Y'alls alone have developed 20 players who signed MiLB contracts since 2015. In total, 46 Florence alumni have inked an affiliated minor league contract since the organization moved to Northern Kentucky in 2003. Effective this afternoon, the Y'alls partnership with MLB through the Frontier League becomes official. During the 2019 offseason, the Canadian-American Association of Professional Baseball merged with the Frontier League, stretching the footprint of the largest Independent Professional Baseball League internationally. As Partner Leagues, the Frontier League will collaborate with MLB on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada, including implementing MLB youth programs.

As a MLB Partner League, the Y'alls will be able to collaborate with the MLB to jointly discuss marketing and promotional initiatives to enhance the game of baseball, as well as, statistical services to share analytical data. At the core of this partnership, will be the desire of both sides

to dig deeper in the development of players of all ages to grow the game and the talent therein. Morgan Sword, MLB's Executive Vice President, Baseball Economics & Operations, said: "We welcome the American Association and Frontier Leagues Thas Partner Leagues, and look forward to working with them toward our shared goal of expanding the geographic reach of baseball."

Frontier League Commissioner Bill Lee says, "The Frontier League is honored to become a Partner League with Major League Baseball. This partnership will be beneficial in growing our great game of Baseball in all of our United States and Canadian markets. Our teams and fans will all be excited to see the League grow in years to come. The Frontier League began in 1993, to have a relationship with Major League Baseball, is one of the greatest moments in League history."

The Florence Y'alls are members of the Independent Frontier League and play all home games at UC Health Stadium located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, KY. The Y'alls can be found online at florenceyalls.com, or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

