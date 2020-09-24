Frontier League Named as Partner League of Major League Baseball

September 24, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) - Southern Illinois Miners News Release





Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners, a member team of the Frontier League, a Professional Baseball League of 14 teams throughout the US and Canada, today announced they are now a Partner League of Major League Baseball (MLB).

"We welcome the Frontier League as a Partner League and look forward to working with them toward our shared goal of expanding the geographic reach of baseball," said Morgan Sword, Executive Vice President of Baseball Economics & Operations, MLB.

"The Frontier League is thrilled to become an official Partner League with Major League Baseball, signifying perhaps the greatest watershed moment and milestone in our League history to date," said Bill Lee, Commissioner of the Frontier League. "Needless to say, this new association enables us to extend the fan experience and expand the great game of baseball in all of our markets in the United States and Canada."

"What an exciting time to be a part of the Frontier League," Miners COO and Manager Mike Pinto said. "As a partner league, it allows us the opportunity to work jointly with MLB on marketing and promotional activities to extend the fan experience. Bringing MLB statistical and analytical systems into our league will also make it easier for Frontier League players to be scouted by MLB teams. I am excited to see the new possibilities ahead as the league works towards a multi-year agreement with MLB."

The Frontier League, as a designated MLB Partner League, enables us to collaborate with MLB to jointly discuss marketing and promotional initiatives to grow, expand, and enhance the game of baseball.

The Southern Illinois Miners are the Frontier League's most-successful franchise since debuting in 2007, winning the 2012 Frontier League Championship as well as division titles in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016. They have been awarded the Frontier League Organization of the Year award three times since their inception, and also set a new Frontier League attendance record in their inaugural season. In addition, they have sent 59 players to Major League Baseball organizations in their 13 years of operation. For ticket information, contact the box office at (618) 998-8499. For additional information, visit our website at www.southernillinoisminers.com.

