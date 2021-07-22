Frogs Hop All over C's in Loss

Hillsboro, OR - A pair of two-run innings proved insurmountable for the Vancouver Canadians Wednesday night as they lost to the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) 6-2 at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro.

After Vancouver erased a 1-0 first inning deficit with a pair of two-out doubles from Phil Clarke and Zac Cook in the fourth, Everett plated two in the fifth to lead for good. They did so with a walk, an RBI triple and a sacrifice fly to go up 3-1 against reliever Willy Gaston (L, 0-2).

The Frogs added two in the seventh when they sent seven men to the dish and used two extra base hits and a pair of walks to lead 5-1 then put another run on the board in the eighth to go ahead by five.

Tanner Morris lined his fourth home run of the year over the wall in right field in the eighth to make it 6-2, but that would be all the C's could muster as they lost their fourth consecutive game against Everett and their seventh in the last eight versus the 'Sox.

Morris' two hits paced the offense while Cook's double and RBI were his first of each in Advanced-A. On the mound, Brandon Eisert and Connor Law were the only two pitchers to not allow a run.

The series continues Thursday night. A pair of MLB.com Top 30 prospects go head-to-head; #10 Blue Jays prospect CJ Van Eyk goes for the C's while Seattle's #12 farmhand Levi Stoudt gets the nod for Everett. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. and first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on the Sportsnet Radio Network. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

