Dust Devils Fall to Spokane

July 22, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils with a big swing

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils with a big swing(Tri-City Dust Devils)

The Tri-City Dust Devils dropped the second matchup of the six-game home series 6-1 to the Spokane Indians on Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium. Jordyn Adams had two hits in the loss, including an inside-the-park home run in the first inning.

Spokane starter Mitch Kilkenny had an excellent outing for the Indians. Kilkenny earned the win after allowing only one run in seven innings of work, retiring the final 13 batters he faced in a row. Tri-City had a one-run lead until the top of the sixth inning, when Michael Toglia hit a two-run homer to give the Indians a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the night.

Left-hander Hector Yan will toe the rubber for Tri-City in the third matchup of the six-game series on Thursday. Spokane will counter with right-hander Will Ethridge.

