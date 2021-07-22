Yan Tosses Complete Game in Walk-Off Win

Tri-City Dust Devils celebrate Gareth Morgan's walk-off single

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils celebrate Gareth Morgan's walk-off single(Tri-City Dust Devils)

Gareth Morgan's walk-off single in the bottom of the night inning lifted the Tri-City Dust Devils (27-41) to the 2-1 win over the Spokane Indians on Thursday night at Gesa Stadium. Tri-City starter Hector Yan earned the win after throwing the team's first complete game of the season.

Yan was incredibly efficient in the outing. He did not allow a hit after the second inning and needed only 94 pitches to go the distance. Francisco Del Valle's one-out single got the rally started in the bottom of the ninth.

The next batter Franklin Torres drew a walk to set up Morgan, who swatted a breaking ball to shallow left field that allowed the winning run to score.

Left-hander Brent Killam will start for Tri-City in the fourth matchup of the six-game home series on Friday night. Spokane will counter with left-hander Breiling Eusebio.

