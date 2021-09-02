Frogs Hop Ahead, 9-8

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (59-45) bounced back in the seventh, ultimately defeating the Vancouver Canadians (48-56), 9-8.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The 'Sox hopped ahead early when Victor Labrada crushed a solo home run in the bottom of the first. The next inning, Cody Grosse drove in Tyler Keenan with an RBI double; a Cade Marlowe single tacked on two more runs, extending the Frogs' lead to 4-0.

Rafael Lantigua, Spencer Horwitz and Orelvis Martinez each hit a home run in the top of the third, tying the game. Jose Caballero led off the bottom of the inning with a double, quickly stealing third and scoring on a Vancouver throwing error. The Frogs' lead was short-lived; a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth inning tied the game, 5-5.

Marlowe smashed a two-run homer in the sixth, giving the 'Sox a 7-5 lead. The Canadians struck back in the top of the seventh, scoring three runs off a double, single and passed ball. In the bottom of the inning, Andy Thomas doubled, driving in Keenan and Justin Lavey to put the Frogs ahead 9-8.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, starter Juan Then pitched four complete innings. RHP Jarod Bayless closed the game, striking out one of the four batters he faced in the top of the ninth. At the plate, the Frogs registered 12 hits, highlighted by doubles from Dariel Gomez, Caballero, Grosse and Thomas as well as home runs from Labrada and Marlowe.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Frogs return to Funko Field on Thursday, September 2 for their third game against the Vancouver Canadians. Thursday home games mean $2.50 sodas, 12 oz. Coors Lights, hot dogs and small bags of popcorn, all night long! Click here to purchase tickets.

