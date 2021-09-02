Early Offense Sparks Spokane's 7-5 Win

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians scored four runs in the first inning and held off a furious late rally to defeat Tri-City, 7-5, on Purple Out The Park & Rockies Vacation Sweepstakes presented by United Airlines and Triple Play Family Fun Park .

TOP PERFORMERS

The top of the order got the job done all night for Spokane. At the top of the lineup, Isaac Collins went 2-for-4 with a solo shot and a pair of runs.

In the two spot, Ezequiel Tovar collected a pair of hits, including his third homer of the season which extended Spokane's lead to 6-3 in the fifth inning.

It didn't take Hunter Stovall long to extend his hitting streak to 20 games. The Indians three-hole hitter delivered an RBI triple in the first inning, part of a four-run opening frame for Spokane. He added a solo homer for a much-needed insurance run in the eighth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

Stovall's 20-game hitting streak is the longest for any Spokane player since Royce Bolinger's 23-game hitting streak during the 2012 season. Major Leaguer Chris Davis had a 19-game hitting streak with Spokane during the 2006 season.

Tri-City's Kyle Kasser's 12-game hitting streak came to an end with an 0-4 night.

Mitch Kilkenny (W, 7-1) pitched 6.2 innings, giving up five runs, three earned, and striking out four. He's tossed a quality start in all four games against Tri-City this season.

KEY MOMENT

With Spokane up 7-5 entering the ninth, Tri-City staged one last rally. They put runners on first and third with one out and brought the leading run to the plate in Kyle Kasser, who entered the night with a 12-game hitting streak. Indians closer Dugan Darnell got Kasser to pop up to shallow left field for the second out and Jeremy Arrocho to pop up to short to end the threat and the game. Darnell picked up his 11th save of the season, ranking 2nd in the High-A West.

AROUND THE HIGH-A WEST

Vancouver tried to rally late against Everett, but the AquaSox bounced back and hung on for a 9-8 victory.

Hillsboro scored three in the second inning to lead them to a 7-2 win over Eugene.

After Wednesday night's games, the Everett AquaSox are back on top of the High-A West standings with a 0.5 game lead on second place Eugene and a 1.0 game lead over Spokane.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Spokane and Tri-City continue their six-game series on Thursday in the Indians' final homestand of the regular season. Thursday night is Back to School Night presented by Great Clips and Kids Magazine . Celebrate going back to school with the Spokane Indians! Bring a backpack or school supplies to support the Spokane Indians School Supply Drive with supplies being donated to the Salish School of Spokane. Be sure to stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

