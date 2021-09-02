Hops Bounce Back with 7-2 Win over Ems

On Wednesday night, the Hillsboro Hops bounced back with a 7-2 victory over the Eugene Emeralds. Collin Sullivan earned his first win since joining the Hops with five strong innings. A.J. Vukovich had two hits including a solo homer, while Axel Andueza added two hits and two RBIs.

Sullivan got the start for the Hops and received some help defensively in the top of the first on an outstanding catch by Jorge Barrosa. With two outs in the frame, Armani Smith crushed a high fly ball to left center field that Barrosa leapt up and caught as he crashed into the LITHTEX sign. Sullivan went on to retire his first six batters in order.

Hillsboro's bats came to life in the bottom of the second when Vukovich drilled a one-out homer over the right center field fence. Andueza and Nick Dalesandro followed with singles and then pulled off a double steal to keep the pressure on Ems starter Blake Rivera . Still with one out, Elian Miranda drove in Andueza on an RBI groundout. The Hops added another run when Elijah Greene delivered a ground ball base hit to left field to make the score 3-0.

Eugene got on the board in the top of the third after back-to-back doubles by Ricardo Genoves and Logan Wyatt . However, Sullivan responded well, forcing the next three batters to fall down in order. Sullivan didn't allow another run and left the contest with seven strikeouts over five stellar frames.

The Hops added a run in the bottom of the third and fifth to go up 5-1. In the third, Blaze Alexander led off with a walk and Tristin English singled to put runners at the corners. Andueza brought Alexander home on a sacrifice fly. English helped start a two-out rally in the fifth with a single and was moved to third on a base hit by Vukovich. Andueza came through for the Hops again with a single to drive in his second run of the game.

Wesley Rodriguez took over for Sullivan in the sixth and got into a little trouble before settling into a groove. Brett Auerbach led off with a walk and stole second base. Rodriguez retired the next two batters, but Tuesday night's hero for the Ems Jairo Pomares singled to left field to make the score 5-2. Rodriguez came back out for the seventh and retired the Emeralds in order.

Hillsboro added two runs of insurance in the bottom of the eighth. The Hops loaded the bases with one out after Dalesandro walked, Miranda singled, and Greene drew a walk. Hops' speedy center fielder Barrosa got his first RBI of the game on a groundout that brought in Dalesandro. Ronny Simon helped the Hops add a final run on a double to right field.

In the ninth, Liu Fuenmayor went out for his second inning of relief and had to pitch out of a jam before earning his second save of the season. Sean Roby led off for the Ems and reached first base after Simon booted a ground ball at second base. After forcing Pomares to pop out, San Francisco Giants' top prospect Marco Luciano singled to put two on. Fuenmayor responded well to the pressure, forcing Genoves and Wyatt to punch out to end the game.

Hillsboro (46-57) will continue their against Eugene (59-46) tomorrow at 7:05 pm. Catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620 AM and www.RipCityRadio.com with the pregame coverage beginning at 6:50.

