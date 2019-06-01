Frisco Rebounds Following Toro Slam

FRISCO - Juremi Profar's walk-off base hit to right-center field pushed Frisco to a 6-5 win in 12 innings before 11,057 fans Thursday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

Corpus Christi trailed the contest, 4-0, until Abraham Toro crushed a grand slam into the lazy river in right field with two away in the eighth inning. The stunning shot off Blake Bass was the first slam of Toro's career.

The Hooks took their first lead of the night on an RBI double by Stephen Wrenn in the 10th. Lefty James Jones was able to record the final two outs of the inning with Wrenn at third base, keeping it a 5-4 contest.

Frisco leveled the score in the home half when Charles Leblanc singled to center off Colin McKee. Later in the inning, centerfielder Ronnie Dawson threw out the would-be winning run at home plate thanks to a nifty tag by catcher Chuckie Robinson. McKee induced a bouncer to second base for the final out, stranding a pair in scoring position.

Layne Henderson and Frisco lefty Locke St. John exchanged zeros in the 11th.

In the 12th, Angelo Angarita, making his Double-A debut, laid down a sac bunt which advanced place-runner Luis Santana to third base. St. John netted two strikeouts to slam the door.

Henderson engaged Leblanc to start the home half but lost him to a seven-pitch walk. Profar was next and sent 1-1 pitch into right-center, scoring Lopes from second to win the game.

Fueled by seven shutout frames from Jonathan Hernandez, Frisco struck out 18 on the night.

J.B. Bukauskas kept the Riders off the board while permitting only two hits over the first four frames. The two walks that began the Frisco fifth were cashed in via a double to right-center by Tony Sanchez.

Andretty Cordero lifted a two-run homer to left field off Hunter Martin in the sixth, providing the home club with a 4-0 lead.

Nick Hernandez, working his way back from Tommy John Surgery, pitched two perfect innings in his return to Double-A.

The series continues Saturday night with Bryan Abreu facing off against Frisco's Tyler Phillips. First pitch 7:05.

