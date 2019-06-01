3-Run Homer in Ninth Sinks Cardinals in Front of Sellout Crowd

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals (22-32) lost to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (22-31) in the first of a three-game series in front of a sellout crowd of 6,819 at Hammons Field on Friday night.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Yunior Marte (1-3)

L: LHP Jacob Patterson (4-3)

S: RHP Franco Terrero (5)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- In a 4-4 tie with two outs in the ninth, Naturals 2B Gabriel Cancel crushed a first-pitch three-run home run off Patterson that put Northwest Arkansas ahead 7-4.

- After the Naturals battled back from a 3-1 hole through two innings to take a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh, the Cardinals immediately responded in the bottom half when RF Dylan Carlson scampered home off an errant throw by Naturals SS Taylor Featherston with two outs, trying the game 4-4.

NOTABLES:

- Carlson (2-for-4), SS Kramer Robertson (2-for-5) and 1B Chris Chinea (2-for-4) led the Cardinals at the plate.

- Cardinals LF Conner Capel connected on his eighth home run of the second inning, putting Springfield ahead 3-1.

- In his first appearance since April 24, Cardinals RHP Will Latcham tossed 2.0 scoreless relief innings, walking one, striking out two and holding the Naturals hitless.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

- Springfield hosts Northwest Arkansas on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:10 p.m. and gates opening at 5:10 p.m.

Saturday's promotions include our Infuze Credit Union/Fort Leonard Wood Military Appreciation Night & Fireworks Celebration, the St. Louis Cardinals 2013 N.L. Championship Mystery Ring Giveaway (2,000 fans) and the Patriotic Camo Specialty Jersey Auction to benefit MSU ROTC.

Check out all the upcoming fun and order your tickets right now at SpringfieldCardinals.com/promotions.

