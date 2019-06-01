Bachar, Bullpen Lead Sod Poodles Past RockHounds

Midland, Texas - The Sod Poodles edged past the Midland RockHounds on Saturday night with a 6-4 victory to even the three-game series and move back over .500.

Right-hander Lake Bachar made the start for Amarillo. He surrendered a solo homer to Mikey White in the first and another tally in the second, but would settle down to toss five innings of three-run ball for his first win of the season.

Trailing 2-0 in the fourth, the Sod Poodles offense erupted with four consecutive singles against RockHounds starter Kyle Friedrichs. Brad Zunca's brought in a run to make it a 2-1 game. Chris Baker and Buddy Reed then followed with a pair of run-scoring sacrifice flies to give Amarillo a 3-2 lead.

In the fifth, Amarillo's offense went back to work. Owen Miller collected his second hit with a one-out single. That was followed by an RBI double to right centerfield from Luis Torrens, who also had two hits. Kyle Overstreet then laced a run-scoring single to give the Soddies a 5-2 advantage.

After Midland got a run back in the fifth, Torrens brought in another run in the seventh with a sac fly to give Amarillo a 6-3 lead.

After Bachar exited in line for the win, righty Blake Rogers entered out of Amarillo's bullpen. Rogers proceeded to toss two scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out three.

Dauris Valdez came on for the eighth and retired the side in order. Valdez, who was searching for his first save of the season, returned for the bottom of the ninth with the Sod Poodles still leading 6-3.

Valdez would allow a leadoff single and later an RBI hit to Luis Barrera. With the tying run at the plate, Valdez induced a pop out from Dairon Blanco to end the ballgame.

The Sod Poodles finish their six-game road trip with the rubber game at Security Bank Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. Amarillo sends righty Miguel Diaz to the mound and Midland counters with righty Daulton Jefferies. First pitch is at 2 p.m.

The game is aired on 940 AM KIXZ and via streaming platforms. Coverage starts at 1:40 p.m. with Sam Levitt on the play-by-play call.

Notes:

Very Good Valdez: Amarillo righty Dauris Valdez secured his first save of 2019 with two innings out of the bullpen on Saturday night in Midland. In his last five outings, Valdez has thrown 6.2 combined innings while allowing just two runs.

Miller's Hit Parade: Owen Miller collected two more hits and two runs scored in Saturday's win over Midland. Miller now leads the Texas League with a grand total of 64 hits in 2019.

Castillo's Streak Ends at 14: Ivan Castillo saw his 14-game hit streak end at 14 games after going 0-for-4 on Friday night in Midland. During Castillo's streak, he batted .382 (55 AB) with a home run, three doubles, 15 RBI, and 11 runs scored.

In the Right Direction: Amarillo has won 11 of their last 15 games.

May Magic: After a 10-15 record in April, the Sod Poodles finished May with a record of 16-11.

