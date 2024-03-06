Friedman Joining Monarchs Broadcasts, Brooks Returning to Media Team

March 6, 2024 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Kansas City Monarchs broadcasts will feature a new voice in 2024. Cal Friedman is joining the Monarchs' radio and TV broadcast team for 2024.

Friedman will team up with lead broadcaster Carter Woodiel for broadcasts of Monarchs home games on AABaseball.tv and a to-be-announced radio partner in 2024. Nolan Brooks is also returning to the team as a media assistant.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Cal to our broadcasts," Woodiel said. "He brings plenty of experience and poise, but his passion for storytelling is what truly sets him apart. We're looking forward to working together to bring our fans closer to the team they love."

Friedman takes the place of Jaxson Webb, who accepted a position in the fall as the Director of Event and Ticket Operations at Missouri Southern State University.

"It was a privilege to work alongside Jaxson. His insight, professionalism and kindness came through both on and off the air," Woodiel said. "He'll always be welcome at Legends Field."

In addition, Nolan Brooks will return to the Legends Field press box in 2024. Brooks, who joined the Monarchs organization in 2019, will contribute to pregame, postgame and social media content while assisting behind the camera in the press box and production room.

"I'm so excited to continue working with Nolan in 2024," Woodiel said. "His passion and dedication to our organization are unmatched. He'll continue to play an important role on our team in the season ahead."

The Monarchs' home opener is scheduled for May 16 at Legends Field. Tickets to the game go on sale March 9 at Tickets.MonarchsBaseball.com.

Friedman joins the Monarchs from Garden City, Kan., where he worked as the Sports Director for KWKR 99.9 'The Rock'. Friedman broadcasted football, basketball, baseball, and softball events for the Garden City Community College Broncbusters and the Garden City High School Buffaloes.

Before moving to Kansas, Friedman graduated with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. He served all four years at WVUM 90.5 FM, the flagship voice of Miami Hurricanes baseball and women's basketball. Friedman, 22, broadcasted over 100 events at UM, including the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship and Coral Gables Regionals.

He has also interned as a play-by-play broadcaster for the Duluth Huskies of the Northwoods League, the Valley Blue Sox of the New England Collegiate Baseball League, and the Collegiate League of the Palm Beaches.

Brooks, a 2020 graduate of Northwest Missouri State, spent time with Sports Radio 610 as a producer in 2019. He has served as the Director of Audio with Stadium Rant since 2020. Nolan was a color analyst for the stretch run of the 2023 Monarchs season, including the team's victory in the Miles Wolff Cup Finals.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.