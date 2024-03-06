Closer Steele Signs with Goldeyes

March 6, 2024 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Wednesday the signing of right-handed relief pitcher Joey Steele.

With the Goldeyes, Steele will be reunited with starter Landen Bourassa and catcher Rob Emery, who were his teammates at the University of San Francisco (San Francisco, California).

Chosen in the 30th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Miami Marlins, the 28-year-old played three seasons in their system, reaching the Class-A Advanced level in 2021 and 2022 with Beloit of the Midwest League.

Steele, a native of San Francisco, California, pitched last season for the Lexington Counter Clocks of the Atlantic League, where he posted a 2-4 record with a 3.61 earned run average and three saves in 49 appearances. He also averaged 1.58 strikeouts per innings pitched.

"Joey was one of the first players we targeted this off season," said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. "He wanted to wait until after his winter ball season in Australia before making a decision and I'm beyond excited he chose to pitch for the Goldeyes. He will almost certainly take over the closers' role and I expect him to be one of the best this league has to offer."

Winnipeg now has 15 players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.

2024 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

RHP Justin Courtney

IF Dayson Croes

RHP Colton Eastman

C Rob Emery

OF Adam Hall

OF Ryan Holgate

RHP Marshall Kasowski

RHP Zac Reininger

LHP Travis Seabrooke

OF Miles Simington

RHP Joey Steele

LHP Tasker Strobel

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.