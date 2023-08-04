Friday's Cutters Game Cancelled

August 4, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Tonight's Williamsport Potato Capers (Williamsport Crosscutters) game against the Trenton Thunder has been canceled due to rain and high winds. This game will not be made-up.

All tickets dated August 4, 2023 can be exchanged for a ticket of the same value to ANY remaining 2023 Cutters home game.

Williamsport will now open their two-game series against the Trenton Thunder tomorrow night at 6:35pm at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. The following promotions are scheduled;

Post-Game Fireworks - Fireworks after the game set to an Eagles theme. Presented by Hamilton Patriot, Pepsi, Professional Petroleum, & WZXR along with the Best Western, Gavl, & ZY Pryotechnics.

Fans with questions may call the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 4, 2023

