Keys Win in Sudden Death on Rainy Friday

Frederick, MD- The Keys walked off the Black Bears in sudden death on Friday night on an errant throw on a potential double play turn. The game resumed in the sixth inning after an exactly two-hour lightning/rain delay.

In a game that ultimately saw six combined hits, both starting pitchers dominated. For the Keys, Walker Zander threw 5.1 innings, allowing just one run on three hits. Although he only struck out two, he induced 10 groundouts. For West Virginia, Brady Tedesco struck out nine over five innings.

In terms of scoring, the Keys scored first in the third inning with a single by Taylor Smith. The Black Bears answered back in the fourth inning on a double from Tyler Dellerman.

After the rain delay that happened with one out in the sixth, Joe Sprake of the Keys and AJ Stinson of the Black Bears pitched the next two scoreless frames.

In sudden death, Kirkland Banks was the runner at first base, and moved to second on a single from Logan Thomason. Hylan Hall then grounded a ball to short, but the throw to second was wide and sailed into right field, and the Keys won the game in sudden death.

