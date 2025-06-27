Friday Night Lights in the USL Jägermeister Cup!: Hat Trick

Hat Trick co-hosts Datti Jinkiri and Paityn Tabor dive into one of the most intriguing matchups of Round 3 of the USL Jägermeister Cup between Rhode Island FC and Portland Hearts of Pine. Tune in to the action on Friday, May 27 at 7 PM ET on ESPN+, and catch the rest of Round 3 on Saturday, May 28 on ESPN+.







