Friday Night Lights in the USL Jägermeister Cup!: Hat Trick
June 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Hat Trick co-hosts Datti Jinkiri and Paityn Tabor dive into one of the most intriguing matchups of Round 3 of the USL Jägermeister Cup between Rhode Island FC and Portland Hearts of Pine. Tune in to the action on Friday, May 27 at 7 PM ET on ESPN+, and catch the rest of Round 3 on Saturday, May 28 on ESPN+.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 27, 2025
