Friday Game Postponed

Kinston, N.C. - Due to weather conditions, tonight's game (May 19) has been postponed. In lieu of today's game, we will play a single-admission double header tomorrow, May 20th starting at 4 pm. Gates will open at 3:00 pm. Game two will begin approximately 45 minutes after the completion of game one. One ticket will get you into both games!

PROMOTIONS/GIVEAWAY - Mental Health Awareness night and post-game fireworks are rescheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, May 19th. Post-game fireworks will be after the conclusion of the second game.

TICKETS - If you have tickets for the game that was rained out on May 19th, you can exchange your tickets for any remaining 2023 game (excluding July 3)!

You can exchange your tickets two ways: Over the phone by calling 252-686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks ticket office. If you choose to attend a future game, you must exchange your May 19th game ticket.

Tickets for May 19th are no longer valid for entry.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am - 4pm).

