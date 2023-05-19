Augusta GreenJackets Partner with the Blood Connection to Ensure Stable Community Blood Supply

North Augusta, SC (5/19) The Augusta GreenJackets are excited to announce a new partnership with The Blood Connection (TBC). TBC is a non-profit, community blood center with a mission to provide a safe and adequate blood supply to its hospital partners. The Blood Connection is a proud blood supplier for a dozen hospitals across Georgia. While TBC collects and processes blood donations, it relies on community partners and blood donors to ensure that lifesaving blood products are available for neighbors in need.

As the main part of the partnership, TBC and the GreenJackets are offering baseball fans and members of the Augusta community two (2) different opportunities to donate blood and save lives this summer. All donors who donate at SRP Park with the GreenJackets will receive two (2) tickets to a future home game and an eGift card, as a thank you for saving lives. The dates and times for this year's blood drives are included below:

June 15th. 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., in celebration of World Blood Donor Day

August 10th. 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

In addition to the blood drive events, the GreenJackets will be celebrating and welcoming TBC to this community on May 28th during their sponsorship of the Mega Memorial Day Fireworks. Come out and celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with a fantastic fireworks show. Tickets start at only $11. For a complete rundown of the Mega Memorial Day and the fourth homestand of GreenJackets Baseball and to purchase tickets visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/fans/gj-homestand-preview

Donors can make an appointment to donate blood with the GreenJackets this season by going to thebloodconnection.org/greenjackets. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome.

"TBC is grateful to the Augusta GreenJackets for their support of our mission," says Delisa English, CEO of The Blood Connection. "By partnering with the GreenJackets, we hope to welcome and meet more blood donors and blood drive hosts in the CSRA."

About The Blood Connection

Founded in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to more than 120 hospitals and emergency partners within South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia. Recognized by the U.S. Congress for its dedication to disaster preparedness and the community, TBC works diligently to collect blood from volunteer donors to meet the ever-increasing demand. By keeping collections local, TBC serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.

