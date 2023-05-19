McCullough Tosses First Cannon Ballers No-Hitter in Split of Doubleheader with Mudcats Thursday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - RHP Connor McCullough (W, 3-2) threw the first no-hitter in Kannapolis Cannon Ballers history Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark in game one of a doubleheader against the Carolina Mudcats. The Ballers took game one, 7-0, backed by McCullough's stellar pitching, while dropping game two, 5-3, to the Mudcats to split the pair of games.

For McCullough, it is the fourth total no-hitter in Kannapolis baseball history, the first as the Cannon Ballers, and the first solo no-hitter since RHP Brian Miller tossed one in June of 2003 for the Kannapolis Intimidators. The former Kansas State righty now has 19 scoreless innings pitched in the month of June with 22 strikeouts and just one walk.

GAME 1

Thursday's first game gave Kannapolis a jolt on both the mound from McCullough and the offensive production. The Ballers rocked RHP Aidan Maldonado (L, 0-3) for seven runs, putting together six runs on seven hits in the third inning. After Mario Camilletti put the Ballers on the board in the second with a sacrifice fly, RBI singles from Jacob Burke, Bryce Willits, Drake Logan and Jordan Sprinkle along with an RBI double from Logan Glass gave all the offense needed for victory.

GAME 2

The second matchup produced more evenly matched action between the Mudcats and the rebranded Boll Weevils, with Burke putting Piedmont on top in the first with an RBI triple.

Jesus Parra and the Mudcats, who were the home team in game two, responded with a game-tying RBI single, eventually taking a lead in the bottom of the third on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch of Jace Avina and a Jesus Chirinos sacrifice fly, capping off their inning with Jadher Areinamo scoring on a wild pitch from RHP Mason Adams (L, 1-2), putting Carolina on top 4-1 after three.

In search of a comeback, pinch hitter Brooks Baldwin inched the Boll Weevils closer at 4-3 with a two-RBI single, scoring Burke and Troy Claunch to keep the game interesting.

Despite the late push from Piedmont, Parra walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth to push Carolina ahead 5-3.

ON TO THE NEXT

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Carolina Mudcats will meet again for their fifth game of the week on Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m., with RHP Tanner McDougal facing off against Carolina's RHP Jacob Misiorowski.

