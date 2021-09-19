Fresno Loses 5-2 to San Jose in Penultimate Game of Regular Season

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (73-41) stumbled to the San Jose Giants (76-43) 5-2 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. With the loss, Fresno dropped to second place in the division for the first time since July 8th. The Grizzlies also lost their first series since June 15-20th against the Stockton Ports. Fortunately, the winner of tomorrow's contest will determine who finishes with the best record in Low-A West. Both clubs will meet in the playoffs starting Tuesday evening in Fresno.

The Grizzlies offense smacked six hits with four of them going for doubles. Zac Veen had half of the doubles and came around to score on both hits. Robby Martin was the RBI recipient for Veen's runs, one via double and the other from a groundout. Mateo Gil supplied the other two-bagger while Eddy Diaz reached base twice. Drew Romo had a single and stolen base in the setback.

Fresno righty Juan Mejia was fantastic in his first start since 2018. The Dominican native twirled two scoreless innings before exiting the contest. Keegan James and Blair Calvo (4-2, loss) followed Mejia with four combined frames of work. Tanner Propst hurled a scoreless seventh, striking out a pair while Robinson Hernandez punched out four batters in two sensational innings.

The Giants lineup powered four extra-base hits of their eight overall. Abdiel Layer and Jimmy Glowenke both mashed solo shots. The duo finished with four hits (two homers and one double), three RBI and three runs. Patrick Bailey notched two singles and a run while Carter Williams poked a triple.

Will Bednar lasted three innings in his second appearance since being drafted by the Giants this summer. Bednar fanned a pair while scattering two runs on three hits. Tristan Beck (2-0) secured the triumph after four and one-third marvelous frames. He struck out four hitters and allowed three hits. Clay Helvey wrapped up the final frames for San Jose. The squads conclude the season tomorrow afternoon from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Juan Mejia, LHP Tanner Propst and RHP Robinson Hernandez (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

- LF Zac Veen (2-4, 2 2B, 2 R)

- RF Robby Martin (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- 2B Jimmy Glowenke (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- SS Abdiel Layer (2-4, HR, 2B, RBI, R)

- Giants pitching (9.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)

On Deck:

Sunday, September 19 vs San Jose Giants, San Jose LHP Kyle Harrison (4-3, 3.19) vs. Fresno RHP Mike Ruff (5-2, 4.65), 3:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Prior to tonight's game, the Grizzlies recognized four players with awards for their 2021 seasons. Zac Veen was named Most Valuable Player. Drew Romo received Hitter of the Year. Robinson Hernandez was voted Pitcher of the Year. Austin Kitchen was named Community Player of the Year. Congratulations to these four outstanding players!

