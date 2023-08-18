Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Modesto

The Grizzlies and Nuts continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT from John Thurman Field. The Grizzlies hold a 4-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the 2nd half standings with 21 contests to go (nine vs. one another). Grizzlies LHP Caleb Franzen and Nuts RHP Darren Bowen are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

Fres-Notes:

WELP...: The Fresno Grizzlies (66-45, 30-15) were shellacked by the Modesto Nuts (60-51, 26-19) 18-1 Thursday evening from John Thurman Field. Fresno dropped to 30-15 (.667) in the second half, 33-16 (.673) in their last 49 games and 43-19 (.694) in their last 62 contests. The Grizzlies hold a four-game lead over the Nuts in the second half standings with 21 contests to go (nine versus one another). Fresno suffered their worst loss of the season, a 17-run margin of defeat. The worst 2023 margin-loss prior to that was 11, done twice and most recently on June 7 versus Lake Elsinore. Modesto's 18 runs also tied their mark for most runs scored in the all-time series against Fresno (18-5 on July 31, 2022 at Modesto). The Grizzlies allowed their most runs in a game this season (previously: 13) and gave up eight runs in the second, tying their 2023 high. Fresno permitted a trio of triples and three homers, both knotting 2023 worsts. The Grizzlies recorded their lone run in the ninth on a Jesus Bugarin RBI single. Bugarin led the Fresno lineup with three hits. Grizzlies pitching combined for 14 punchouts in the setback. On the bright side, last year, Fresno allowed a season-high 18 runs at Modesto. The next game: Fresno scored 20 runs. This year, Fresno allowed a season-high 18 runs at Modesto. The next game: trust us, you will want to tune in.

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at John Thurman Field. This is the fourth of five regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the last meeting in Modesto. In three years, the Grizzlies are 37-33 against the Nuts since the squads became a part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's, while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns, playing independently. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners), while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

PEREZ PALOOZA: The Grizzlies and Nuts have a combined six players with the last name Perez on their current rosters. Fresno has two, infielders Andy and Jean Perez. Modesto has four, pitchers Brayan and Marcelo, outfielder Miguel and infielder Milkar Perez.

PROSECKY CONTINUES TO PUZZLE: Grizzlies southpaw Michael Prosecky has been almost untouchable over the past two and a half months. Prosecky (10-6, win) tossed five scoreless frames, allowing four hits and one walk while punching out seven on Wednesday, August 16 at Modesto. Prosecky retired the final nine batters he faced, lowering his ERA to a California League-best 2.89. In his last six starts, Prosecky is 5-1 with a 0.83 ERA (32.2 IP, 22 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 42 K). Prosecky has permitted two runs or fewer in six consecutive outings and nine of his last 10 starts. He has five shutout starts and has won one California League Pitcher of the Week in that span as well.

WELCOME TO GROWLIFORNIA: The Grizzlies made a few transactions Tuesday afternoon prior to their game against the Modesto Nuts. Fresno added 2023 draft picks SS/CF/C Cole Carrigg (CB-B) and INF Kyle Karros (5th) to their lineup, the 2nd and 3rd 2023 Rockies selected players to join a team above rookie ball (Seth Halvorsen, 7th, High-A Spokane). Carrigg, ranked as the Rockies #11 prospect, was a standout at San Diego State. The Turlock High School product and Modesto native had scouts wowed with his arm, ability to play multiple positions, speed and plate awareness from both sides. Karros, ranked as the Rockies #26 prospect, was a star at UCLA. The son of former Dodgers big leaguer, Eric and brother to Dodgers pitching prospect, Jared (currently at Rancho Cucamonga); Kyle is the real deal in terms of power and size. Welcome to Growlifornia!

TORRES CRACKS THE NUTS: Grizzlies reliever Carlos Torres has appeared in seven games against Modesto this season. He is 2-0 with two holds and a 0.00 ERA. Over 14 scoreless innings, Torres has allowed nine hits and three walks while fanning 13.

FRANZEN GETS THE NOD: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Caleb Franzen. The 22-year-old was a 12th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Portland. You can read more about Franzen on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 27 of the Media Guide.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a Minor League-leading 23 saves this season, putting him fifth all-time (passing Marc Kroon, 2011) in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Up next for Agnos are Jeff Darwin (1998) and Manny Aybar (2002), who are tied for third with 24 saves.

SKIPPING ON WALKS: Grizzlies lefty Carson Skipper has appeared in 32 games this season, spanning 38.2 innings. In that stretch, he has issued three walks while striking out 51. Skipper has gone 18 straight outings (20.1 frames) without recording a walk (June 7 vs. Lake Elsinore).

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen 11 bases this season, one in 11 different games. Fresno improved to 11-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base, with all 11 games ending within five runs.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 51 of the Grizzlies 111 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (46%). Fresno is 21-13 (16-6 at home) in one-run games and 11-6 (6-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 32-19 in those games with a 22-8 record at home.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 35% of their runs in innings 7-9 (222 runs of 626 total runs). This has culminated into 16 comeback claws wins in the seventh inning or later for Fresno.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 21-10 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-4 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 24 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 20 minutes).

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (9-7), Red (25-15), Black & Gold (5-7), Gray (17-12), Fresno Tacos (1-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 2-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (5-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

AUGUST 19, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 6:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (5-2, 4.37) vs. Modesto RHP Shaddon Peavyhouse (7-4, 5.11)

AUGUST 20, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 6:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jake Madden (0-1, 7.20) vs. Modesto RHP Riley Davis (6-0, 3.90)

AUGUST 22, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Stockton TBD vs. Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (7-4, 5.13)

AUGUST 23, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Stockton TBD vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (10-6, 2.89)

Transactions:

8/15: C/SS/CF Cole Carrigg: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/15: INF Kyle Karros: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/15: C Jesus Ordonez: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

8/8: LHP Gabriel Rodriguez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/8: INF Parker Kelly: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

8/8: LHP Mason Albright: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

Upcoming Promotions:

8/22 (Tuesday, August 22) - $2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: $2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota! Grab 2-for-1 Field Box Tickets and take advantage of both $2 Sodas and $2 Novelty Ice Cream

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/23 (Wednesday, August 23) - What A Deal Wednesday

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/24 (Thursday, August 24) - Tioga Thursdays and Fresno State Night, Presented by Fresno Pet ER/BluePearl Pet Hospital!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Promotion: Fresno State Night, Presented by Fresno Pet ER/BluePearl Pet Hospital!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/25 (Friday, August 25) - Touch-A-Truck, Presented by Golden State Peterbilt, LEGO DREAMZZZ, Presented by LEGO, and Friday Night Fireworks, Presented by Toyota!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks, Presented By Toyota.

Promotion: Touch-A-Truck, Presented by Golden State Peterbilt - Come See Various Big Tucks and Utility Vehicles!

Promotion: LEGO DREAMZzz, Presented by Lego - Free Lego Set to first 500 kids at the Make-and-Take Booth Above Section 121 (not a Guaranteed Giveaway)!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/26 (Saturday, August 26) - Fulton Street Party Feat. Lowriders de Fresno! Grizzlies Black Hat Giveaway!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Grizzlies Black Hat Giveaway- First 1,500 fans!

Promotion: Lowriders Night and Fulton Street Party! Come Enjoy Downtown Fresno During the Day and Watch the Lowriders Come Back!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/27 (Sunday, August 27) - Chukchansi Heritage Night, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino,

Save Mart Sundays & Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 4:05pm to 4:35pm!

Promotion: Chukchansi Heritage Night, Presented by Chukchansi Gold & Resort Casino! Chukchansi Celebrations of their Community!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Kids Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

California League Stories from August 18, 2023

