Evening To Forget As Grizzlies Shellacked By Nuts 18-1

August 18, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (66-45, 30-15) were shellacked by the Modesto Nuts (60-51, 26-19) 18-1 Thursday evening from John Thurman Field. Fresno dropped to 30-15 (.667) in the second half, 33-16 (.673) in their last 49 games and 43-19 (.694) in their last 62 contests. The Grizzlies hold a four-game lead over the Nuts in the second half standings with 21 contests to go (nine versus one another).

Fresno suffered their worst loss of the season, a 17-run margin of defeat. The worst 2023 margin-loss prior to that was 11, done twice and most recently on June 7 versus Lake Elsinore. Modesto's 18 runs also tied their mark for most runs scored in the all-time series against Fresno (18-5 on July 31, 2022 at Modesto). The Grizzlies allowed their most runs in a game this season (previously: 13) and gave up eight runs in the second, tying their 2023 high. Fresno permitted a trio of triples and three homers, both knotting 2023 worsts.

The Nuts took a 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the first when Luis Suisbel laced a single to left, adding Michael Arroyo. In the second, Modesto brought 13 batters to the plate, scoring eight runs. Freuddy Batista roped a triple and waltzed home on a RJ Schreck RBI single. Then, Ben Williamson looped a two-RBI single to left, notching Schreck and Arroyo. Suisbel extended the lead with a three-run tank to right field, his fifth bomb of the year. The second inning onslaught ended after a two-RBI triple by Batista, his second three-bagger of the frame. In the fifth, the Nuts once again batted around, netting five runs on a pair of homers. Gabe Moncada lifted a solo shot to deep right-center field, his 11th wallop of the season. Then, Lazaro Montes pummeled a grand slam to right-center field, his second longball in as many days. In the sixth, Arroyo reached on an error, yielding Modesto's 15th run. The Nuts logged three more runs in the eighth after a Moncada RBI single and Miguel Perez two-RBI triple to center.

The Grizzlies recorded their lone run in the ninth on a Jesus Bugarin RBI single. Bugarin led the Fresno lineup with three hits. Pinch hitters Jean Perez and Luis Mendez each spanked a single. Perez inched across the only run. Overall, the Grizzlies offense collected nine singles and no walks. Starter Connor Staine (8-5, loss) was tagged for nine runs, the most by a Fresno pitcher in 2023 (previously: 8). Staine, Sergio Sanchez, Javier Ramos and Wuardo Fernandez combined for 14 punchouts in the setback. Nuts' sidearmer Tyler Cleveland (12-5, 2in) dazzled for seven scoreless frames, allowing seven singles and fanning five. His 12 wins lead the California League. The clubs are back to battle Friday night from John Thurman Field.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Jesus Bugarin (3-4, RBI)

- PH/SS Jean Perez (1-2, R)

- PH/2B Luis Mendez (1-2)

- Grizzlies Pitchers (14 strikeouts)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- DH Luis Suisbel (3-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, BB, HBP)

- C Freuddy Batista (3-4, 2 3B, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, HBP)

- 1B Gabe Moncada (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 4 R, 2 BB)

- RHP Tyler Cleveland (7.0 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

- RF Lazaro Montes (2-5, GS, 4 RBI, 2 R, HBP)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Friday August 18 Modesto

Nuts

(Road) Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (3-4, 4.61) vs. Modesto RHP Darren Bowen (2-2, 3.94) 7:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies beaned three batters and allowed 17 hits, one shy of a season-high.

California League Stories from August 18, 2023

