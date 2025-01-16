Freight Sign Cincy Bearcat Jeremy Cooper

January 16, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of offensive lineman Jeremy Cooper for the 2025 season.

Cooper is from Chicago, Illinois, and attended Mount Carmel High School, where he was ranked a Top-30 player in the state by ESPN. In 2017, Cooper was also named to the Chicago Sun-Times All-Area Team and named Mt. Carmel Outstanding Defensive Lineman.

After high school, Cooper continued his football career at the University of Cincinnati. In 2019, he started his first four games of the season at guard before he was injured at Marshall and was out for the remainder of the season. In 2020, Cooper played in nine games and was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, a recognition given to the Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football.

In 2021, Cooper started every game for the Bearcats. Cooper was crucial to the offensive line, allowing UC's offense to average the ninth-most yards per play in the country. The university was also ranked second in the AAC in yards per rush. Cooper's offensive line only gave up 53 tackles for loss all season long. This was the seventh lowest in the nation.

Cooper helped lead the offense to be ranked 16th in the nation for red zone offense in 2022. He also helped the Bearcats rank 21st in the nation for fourth down conversion rate. Cooper finished his career at the University of Cincinnati with 29 starts.

In 2024, Cooper signed to the Massachusetts Pirates to continue his football career in the IFL.

