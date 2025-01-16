Barnstormers Add Another to O-Line

January 16, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed offensive lineman Paul Fay to the 2025 roster following a trade with the Quad City Steamwheelers, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Fay (6-3, 330, Wheaton College) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his second Indoor Football League (IFL) season after spending the 2024 season with the Quad City Steamwheelers. Collegiately, Fay spent four seasons at Wheaton College where he appeared in 37 games with the Thunder.

"We are excited to have grabbed Paul via trade," said Coach Mogensen. "He has IFL experience, the ability to play center or guard. He will help bring along the newcomers along the offensive line and his flexibility will be a great asset to the offense. He showed last year the ability to compete at this level and he should push for a starting position in training camp."

Fay will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

