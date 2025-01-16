Panthers Sign Wide Receiver Tyrese Chambers

January 16, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers added a dynamic deep threat with the signing of former University of Maryland and Florida International University wide receiver Tyrese Chambers.

"Tyrese is an explosive wide receiver with gliding movements and top-end separation speed," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He slides and burns past defenders deep, changes speeds inside the route to tilt defenders off balance and has grab and go acceleration to catch it short and take it long."

Chambers burst onto the scene to start his college career at Sacred Heart in 2019. He caught 50 passes for 811 yards and eight touchdowns and was named FCS All-American and a Jerry Rice Award finalist.

Looking for a new challenge, Chambers transferred to FIU, where he set single-season school records for receiving yardage (1,074) and touchdown catches (9). He also finished second in the country with an average of 23.9 yards per catch. The big-play threat had 10 catches for at least 40 yards on the year, and his 91-yard scoring catch against Southern Mississippi marked the longest play from scrimmage in the history of the program. The following year, in 2022, Chambers led the Panthers with 51 receptions for 544 yards and four scores. He left FIU as the nation's top receiver in the transfer portal.

Chambers finished his college career close to home at Maryland, where minor nagging injuries limited his production. Despite those setbacks, his body of work led to an invitation to participate in minicamp with the Cleveland Browns.

"I want to take advantage of the opportunity that's in front of me. I appreciate the coaches for reaching out and believing in me," said Chambers. "I'm planning on bringing a championship to the Bay Area. That's where my mentality is right now."

