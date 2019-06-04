Freedom to Host Windy City on Wednesday and Thursday

FLORENCE, Ky. - Perched atop the ultra competitive Frontier League West Division, the Florence Freedom, presented by Titan Mechanical Solutions, will look to stay on top of the standings when they play host to East Division foe, the Windy City Thunderbolts on Wednesday and Thursday at UC Health Stadium. Wednesday will be a scheduled doubleheader that features a pair of seven inning games, with the finale on Thursday a single nine-inning affair to cap the series.

Freedom ace right-hander, Tyler Gibson (2-1) will toe the rubber in Game 1 of Wednesday's double-dip, opposite the reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week, Tyler Thornton (2-0) who brings a league-best 0.33 ERA to the bump for the 'Bolts. Fresh off his own Player of the Week honor, Freedom shortstop Austin Wobrock will take the field for the first time since he was featured on SportsCenter's Top Ten plays, the shortstop reeling in the second best play in the country with his between the legs toss to second for a force out against the Evansville Otters on Sunday. Excitement is certainly on high for what the Freedom have shown on the field early in 2019, but as always the baseball is just one facet of what makes UC Health Stadium such a great place to go during baseball season. Below you will find the upcoming fan promotions for three-game tilt with Windy City!

Wednesday, June 5

First pitch: 5:35 p.m.

Gates open: 4:35 p.m.

In honor of the live-action Aladdin movie that is coming out in 2019, we decided to have an Arabian Night at the ballpark! Also, White Claw Wednesday returns as fans can enjoy discounted White Claw seltzer at the concession stands. Wednesdays are also Kentucky Proud and Monday Mailer Family days with discounted Kentucky Proud products at the concession stands! You can get $1 off hot dogs, popcorn, and Stonebrook Winery Products!

Thursday, June 6

First pitch: 6:35 p.m.

Gates open: 5:35 p.m.

The Florence Freedom are proud to present Wrestling Night featuring appearances by legendary wrestling voice Jim Ross, promoter Jim Cornette, and wrestlers Billy Gun, Marty Jannetty and Brian Pillman Jr. It is also a Miller Lite Thirsty Thursday, presented by Taylor Logistics. Fans can enjoy $1 draft Miller Lite and Coors Light at the concession stands. Bud Light, Miller Lite and Coors Light aluminum pints are just $3.

All four wrestling legends will be mixed into the entertainment throughout the baseball game, including Jim Ross doing the Public Address announcing during the 1st inning!

Fans can upgrade their experience and have the chance to meet everyone, get their autograph and take a photo. After the game, fans that purchase the VIP Meet 'n Greet will have the opportunity to participate in an interactive Q&A with all five legends.

After facing the Windy City ThunderBolts, the Freedom will travel to back to Washington, Penn. hoping to win their second consecutive series against the Washington Wild Things (7-15). The Freedom traveled to Washington earlier in May winning two out of three games.

The Florence Freedom are members of the Independent Frontier League and play all home games at UC Health Stadium located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, KY. The Freedom can be found online at florencefreedom.com, or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

