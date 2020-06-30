Free Baseball Comes to PeoplesBank Park

(York, Pa.) - With Revs baseball on hiatus, the team announced today that 11 Central and Susquehanna League games scheduled for PeoplesBank Park are open to the public at no charge on a first-come, first-served basis up to the crowd-size limit of 250 people.

"We vowed when we announced the cancellation of the Atlantic League season that we would keep PeoplesBank Park open this summer, and this is just the latest installment of that promise," said team President Eric Menzer.

Game time for all games is 6:00 p.m. unless noted, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will use the first base gate on the south side of the ballpark. Limited concessions will be available at the games, and the parking lots in front of and behind the ballpark are available for fans attending these games.

To keep fans safe, PeoplesBank Park is operating in compliance with government guidelines and enhanced sanitation. Anyone entering PeoplesBank Park must have a mask, and wear it at all times when not seated in a socially-distant fashion.

"Part of keeping the ballpark open is keeping our neighbors and employees safe" said Menzer. "We need everyone's cooperation to make that happen and ask people to help us out by complying for those few moments when they are out of their seats."

The schedule of games open to the public is as follows:

Central League

July 7 - Manchester vs. Dillsburg

July 9 - Vikings vs. Jefferson

July 21 - Glen Rock vs. Mechanicsburg

July 23 - Dillsburg vs. Stoverstown

August 2 - Pleasureville vs. Stoverstown

August 4 - Mt. Wolf vs. Vikings

August 6 - Mt. Wolf vs. Mechanicsburg

August 15 - Jefferson vs. Pleasureville

Susquehanna League

July 8 - Conrads vs. Hallam

July 11 - DOUBLEHEADER - East Prospect vs. Stewartstown - 1:00 p.m. start first game

July 29 - Felton vs. Jacobus

August 3 - York Township vs. Windsor

Select games will be broadcast on SportsRadio 98.9 FM and 1350 AM WOYK. The schedule may be found at www.989woyk.com.

