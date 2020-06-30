Blue Crabs to Host Community Showcase Summer, Will Not Play Season Long Baseball in 2020

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced on Tuesday that it will not be possible to play a 2020 baseball season, and will instead turn their attention to play host to a "Community Showcase Summer" which will feature a plethora of community focused events such as youth baseball camps, movie nights on the field, all-you-can-eat Beer and Wings nights, crab feasts, and much more.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have aggressively pursued every viable option to play a 2020 baseball season, but out of an abundance of care regarding the health and safety of our fans, players, and staff, the Blue Crabs will not be able to take the field during the 2020 season. Additionally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 All-Star game that was set to take place on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Regency Furniture Stadium will now take place on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Southern Maryland. Fans with tickets to the 2020 event will be able to exchange their tickets for the 2021 Atlantic League All-Star game.

Since the day the Blue Crabs opened the gates in 2008, their top priority has always been to provide an affordable, family-oriented environment where everyone can feel safe and have fun. Although it deeply saddens the entire organization that there won't be Blue Crabs baseball in Southern Maryland in 2020, the organization has already began planning their "Community Showcase Summer". Every event during the Community Showcase Summer will be focused on safely bringing the community together, and building a stronger Southern Maryland as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have worked so hard to find a safe way to hold a 2020 baseball season, but COVID-19 has made that impossible. Despite not playing Blue Crabs baseball, we will continue to unite Southern Maryland as your hometown team, and will not allow this pandemic to tear us apart. We vow to work even harder to bring our community together at all costs," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

The Blue Crabs will be reaching out to those holding season tickets, mini plans, suite leases, group tickets and sponsorship packages in the coming weeks regarding 2020 accounts.

The Blue Crabs are accepting requests for ballpark rentals and can be reached via email at [email protected] or by emailing Knichel directly at [email protected]

